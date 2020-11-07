The Wolverine TV Tailgate Show: Final Thoughts & Predictions On Michigan-IU
The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox preview Michigan Wolverines football's game at Indiana (noon ET on Fox Sports 1) and give their final pregame thoughts and predictions.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Roundtable: Revised Record Predictions, More
RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football At Indiana
---
