So …we were a little off last week. So was the rest of the country, including local media, East Lansing media, national media, Mrs. Mel Tucker … everybody. Keep that in mind before you bring out the “these guys should be election pollsters or weathermen” jokes. Prognosticating isn’t as easy as it appears, especially when you don’t know in advance that one of the teams didn’t plan to show up. That was clearly the case last week. Now, though, the Wolverines are prepared to take on a ranked team in its stadium, one that will be supremely confident and ready to end a 24-game losing streak to U-M, including 39 out of 40. That one win, too, came when the Hoosiers got an early lead and held on in the second half when a monsoon hit. RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football at Indiana RELATED: Previewing Indiana With A Hoosier Insider

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Indiana's Michael Penix and Stevie Scott are a formidable duo in the backfield. (USA Today Sports Images)

Indiana managed only 190 yards of offense or so that day. It was similar to its upset win of Penn State in this year’s opener in which the Hoosiers had 111 yards or so before their last drive, less than 200 in regulation. This is a dangerous team, however … especially when you’re not looking. Michigan fans still don’t like Tom Allen much, and it dates back to a couple years ago and U-M’s 31-20 victory over the Hoosiers in Ann Arbor. Lineman Simon Stepaniak delivered a cheap shot at Chase Winovich, sending U-M’s standout end out of the game. Michigan fans let Allen know about it in nasty emails and texts, Allen said at a speaking engagement after the season. He saw it as fans being angry because his team was “too physical,” insisting he wasn’t going to reel his group in. “We’re gonna play physical, mean and tough … and that ain’t gonna change,” Allen said, according to Zach Osterman of the Indianapolis Star. Only it did. U-M bullied the Hoosiers up and down the field in a 39-14 win last year. But with a near-empty Memorial Stadium this year (the second straight time Michigan travels to Bloomington), he won’t have to worry about the 65 percent Michigan crowd this time around. So … he’s got that going for him, which is nice (for him). Congratulations to last week’s losers, all of you. Prizes have been suspended until you get it together … and judging by this week’s picks and the likely overreaction (even with all of Michigan’s injury issues), it might be a while. The picks: CHRIS BALAS: I got more Michigan hate mail and texts than Tom Allen for picking this game as an Indiana win in the preseason, about how dumb I was to think this one would be close, etc. To all of you, and with all my heart …