TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game

The Wolverines fell for a second straight week, largely due to an overwhelming offensive effort by Indiana and some key performances.

1. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix: Penix one-upped the quarterback effort by Michigan’s last opponent, throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. He attacked through the air relentlessly, didn’t throw an interception, and drew several more penalties on the U-M secondary.

2. Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle: Fryfogle became the second straight opposing wideout to enjoy an All-American day against Michigan’s defense. He made seven catches for 142 yards, career highs, doing almost all his damage while the Hoosiers were racing away in the first half.