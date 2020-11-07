TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game

Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
The Wolverines fell for a second straight week, largely due to an overwhelming offensive effort by Indiana and some key performances.
1. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix: Penix one-upped the quarterback effort by Michigan’s last opponent, throwing for 342 yards and three touchdowns. He attacked through the air relentlessly, didn’t throw an interception, and drew several more penalties on the U-M secondary.
2. Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle: Fryfogle became the second straight opposing wideout to enjoy an All-American day against Michigan’s defense. He made seven catches for 142 yards, career highs, doing almost all his damage while the Hoosiers were racing away in the first half.
3. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton: Milton went 18-for-34, and even topped Penix’s yardage with 344. The U-M QB also threw for three touchdowns. But Milton also missed a wide-open junior receiver Ronnie Bell on what could have been a big TD, and threw two key interceptions late to end a rally.
4. Junior receiver Ronnie Bell: Bell played a big role in Michigan’s comeback, making six catches for 149 yards and a touchdown. He’d have topped 200 yards if Milton had found him streaking down the middle alone. As it was, Bell helped give the Wolverines a chance.
5. Indiana safety Devon Matthews: Matthews ended all of Michigan’s hopes with an interception late, but he proved a thorn in Milton’s side all day. One of his five stops involved a tackle for loss, and he also broke up a pass.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook