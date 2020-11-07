Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players React To Indiana Loss
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and players react to the Maize and Blue's 38-21 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Joe Milton
Michigan Football Sophomore Safety Daxton Hill
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Viper Michael Barrett
Michigan Football Sophomore Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson
