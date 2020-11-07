TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football: Indiana Snaps 33-Year Streak, 38-21

The streak is over, and Michigan’s misery might be just beginning. Indiana (3-0) out-raced the Wolverines (1-2) in a nearly empty Memorial Stadium Saturday, beating U-M for the first time in 33 years, 38-21. The Hoosiers ran wild on the Michigan defense — make that passed wild. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix threw for 342 of Indiana’s 460 total yards, going 30 of 50 with three touchdowns. IU added 118 rushing, tailback Stevie Scott carrying 24 times for 97 yards and a pair of TDs. Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton actually racked up 344 yards through the air, but desperation added to that total. The Wolverines fell behind 24-7 at the half, and Milton wound up 18-for-34 with three TDs and a pair of crucial interceptions that blunted an attempted rally. U-M rushed for a grand total of 13 yards on 18 tries, largely abandoning the run after digging such a hole. The air game took over, with junior wideout Ronnie Bell making six grabs for 149 yards and a touchdown and sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson catching four passes for 82 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown reception.

But it was Indiana’s relentless passing game — paced by Ty Fryfogle (seven catches, 142 yards) and Whop Philyor (11 grabs, 79 yards) — that gave the Hoosiers their first win against Michigan since 1987. “A slow start, playing from behind, having some passes dropped, forcing some things toward the end … all those things contributed,” Jim Harbaugh noted of the loss. Harbaugh cast it as young players learning to translate solid practice performances into similarly good efforts when the bright lights go on. He’s still waiting. “I love coaching these guys,” Harbaugh said. “I love this team. They’re talented, they’re strong, they play hard. Preparation is really good. We’re seeing it in practice, seeing what guys are capable of doing. “Getting into the games, getting into their game plays — trusting their technique, trusting their fundamentals, trusting their talent, trusting their innate abilities and turning that into game plays — that’s what we’re learning.” They’re learning the hard way, right now, finding themselves under .500 through three games for the first time in Harbaugh’s tenure. It doesn’t get any easier, with Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State on the schedule in the next five weeks. For now, the Wolverines go back to the drawing board, while a ranked, undefeated, Indiana team celebrates. The Hoosiers struck first, Penix picking apart Michigan’s defense with a flood of short tosses on the way to a 12-play, 74-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Penix connected on 7 of 9 in the drive, starting with a quick dump to Fryfogle that went for 20 and ending with a 13-yard TD jump ball that Miles Marshall wrestled away from redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green. Following a pair of three-and-outs, Michigan tied it on a 78-yard bolt in only four plays. Milton scrambled to find Bell on a 24-yard toss. Indiana safety Jamar Johnson soon gave U-M 15 yards, throwing a post-play punch and getting kicked out of the game. On the very next snap, Milton counter-punched. He gunned a 37-yard laser down the middle to Johnson for a touchdown. The deep ball arrived on the money, tying the game at 7-7 with 4:48 left in the opening quarter. Penix struck right back, guiding the Hoosiers 75 yards in seven plays for the go-ahead TD. He found Fryfogle on a 31-yard bomb over junior cornerback Vince Gray. Three plays later, Fryfogle leapt over Gray in the end zone on a 24-yard scoring strike. The aerial fireworks were on, the teams combining for only 27 first-quarter rushing yards, but 224 through the air (153 by Indiana). IU’s Charles Campbell then put the Hoosiers up, 17-7, on a 52-yard field goal with 6:53 remaining in the half. Campbell’s career-long boot arrived after Indiana moved from their own 12 to the U-M 35, aided by a key third-down holding call on the U-M secondary. The Hoosiers tossed in a dagger at the end of the half. Backed to their own 4, they carved out a 12-play, 96-yard touchdown drive to score with 56 seconds remaining in the half. Again it featured Penix picking apart the Wolverines’ MIA pass defense, including a 35-yard toss to Fryfogel — who established a career high in the first half — and a one-yard TD throw to Peyton Hendershot.

Tom Allen became the first Indiana head coach in 33 years to take down a Michigan football team.