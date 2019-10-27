News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 27

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Dear @NDFootball, we need to take a break. We’ve been doing this for a while now and we need our space. We’re glad we could end on good terms, thank you for not being defensive. Let’s keep in touch and maybe we’ll try again in 14 years if you’re still independent."
— The Michigan Athletics twitter account after the 45-14 win over Notre Dame.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M Smothers Notre Dame in Every Aspect

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Hassan Haskins, U-M Ground Game put on Dominating Effort

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Report Card: Grading a 45-14 Blowout of ND

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players of the Game

• Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Notre Dame-Michigan: By the Numbers

