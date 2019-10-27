The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 27
Tweets of the day
CELEBRATE ALL VICTORIES!!!! #OnToTheNextOne #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/gAeLklzOjH— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) October 27, 2019
The Wolverines picked up their 2nd win against a top 10 team in the Jim Harbaugh era 🙌— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 27, 2019
Watch the highlights of @UMichFootball's win over Notre Dame in our 60' in 60" ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OLhT5nLV3q
Dear @NDFootball, we need to take a break. We’ve been doing this for a while now and we need our space. We’re glad we could end on good terms, thank you for not being defensive. Let’s keep in touch and maybe we’ll try again in 14 years if you’re still independent. 👋— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 27, 2019
Night night. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Iug7dUM1G4— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2019
HAIL TO THE VICTORS!!!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/z6e54f5SZa— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2019
Someone is smiling up in Meechigan football's valhalla! https://t.co/cxeEGtZzEs pic.twitter.com/Mf9YJSDj2f— MVictors (@MVictors) October 27, 2019
See you in 2033. 😎#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JyCOYzCCGS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 27, 2019
Big smiles in Ann Arbor! 😊 pic.twitter.com/1NFiD5bqvd— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 27, 2019
DPJ > ND DB— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 27, 2019
Shea stands in and @dpeoplesjones hauls it in for another @UMichFootball touchdown: pic.twitter.com/84XGEY2Fbi
This kinda says it all from tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/4kQHWhodRO— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 27, 2019
October 27, 2019
Required viewing for today.— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 26, 2019
I pieced this together using some network video clips from the game & matched it up to the Gary Moeller’s headset feed.
Big thanks to Greg from @MVictors for the audio. More on The Play, here: https://t.co/EpbQFUlnkl
GO BLUE!! BEAT ND!! pic.twitter.com/zSpvtuN27v
The Big House was full of “Ronnie” chants after Ronnie Bell made his first catch of the day.— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) October 27, 2019
Love this pic.twitter.com/Bk8TFnGOuc
The definition of playing until the whistle blows 🥞😆 pic.twitter.com/qZV7OBQKLe— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 27, 2019
😂 2033 is a long time to hold this L— Jalen Mayfield (@jay_may_11) October 27, 2019
Michigan 17, Irish 0, Refs 7— Mike Weiss (@Canada_Mike) October 27, 2019
there’s something I love about writing while looking out over an empty big house at night pic.twitter.com/pWtc3pelQu— Aria Gerson (@aria_gerson) October 27, 2019
.@OfficialTyLaw and @TomMackHoF with the @Ford Hometown Hall of Famer Program donated a Virtual Reality system to CS Motts Children's Hospital.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 26, 2019
Watch them present their plaque during the @UMichFootball vs @NDFootball game on the Pro Football Hall of Fame social channels #PFHOF19 pic.twitter.com/1NiWOB8Mja
#GoBlue #LFG #BeatND #coachespurplefaceexplodes pic.twitter.com/oIgaDPAmy5— Tabs 〽️💙💛🏈 (@TabsGoBlue) October 26, 2019
Can’t wait to be back in AA for the game! First game since graduating! #GoBlue— Chris Wormley (@Chris_Wormley43) October 26, 2019
It’s great to be a Wolverine!! #GoBlue 〽️— Jordan Morant ❄️ (@jordanmorantt) October 27, 2019
Waiting for the Michigan Notre Dame game like... pic.twitter.com/406XoIZFTk— 〽️K 💛💙🏈🏀 (@mkgoblue) October 26, 2019
Ann Arbor I’m on the way!!💙💛 #GOBLUE— AJ H3nning (@AJHenning3) October 26, 2019
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) to elite 2022 ATH Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) for a 32-yard TD #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/iRYicHLjNy— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) shows his playmaking ability. Turns nothing into seven yards. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9MQ3JJgDUi— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019
Michigan QB commit JJ McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) hits 2021 WR Landon Morris (@landon_morris81) for a first #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f0oOHO8hbj— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019
2022 Michigan ATH target Tyler Morris (@tylermorris2503) comes away with an INT at corner #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jS667Q0AmS— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 26, 2019
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan❕〽️ #GoBlue @UMichFootball @Coach_BenMcD pic.twitter.com/8nMgXJFNBT— Tanner Bailey (@t_bailey5) October 26, 2019
Johnny Beecher reflects on his first career goal as part of Michigan's 4-0 shutout of No.18-ranked WMU #GoBlue 〽️🎙 pic.twitter.com/exu3LtqOjh— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 26, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Defense/Special Teams Notes: U-M Smothers Notre Dame in Every Aspect
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Offense Notes: Hassan Haskins, U-M Ground Game put on Dominating Effort
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Report Card: Grading a 45-14 Blowout of ND
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players of the Game
• Lou Somogyi, Blue & Gold Illustrated: Notre Dame-Michigan: By the Numbers
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook