Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
Michigan’s five best players of the game gets an asterisk in this one. The top five players could well consist of U-M’s offensive line, which paved the way for 303 rushing yards. Or Michigan’s defensive line plus a linebacker, for the way the Wolverines dominated up front on that side of the ball.
But here representing them are others who piled up the numbers.
1. Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins: Haskins earned nearly half of Michigan’s gaudy rushing tally, gaining 149 yards on 20 tries. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry and led the charge past the Irish on the ground.
2. Redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone: McGrone roamed all over, swarming like the Michigan defense as a whole. He recorded a game-high 12 tackles, with one quarterback hurry, in a continuation of his high-level performance the last few games.
3. Senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow: Glasgow is another U-M defender who seemed like he was everywhere on the night. He was only credited with four tackles, but notched a quarterback hurry, made some key stops and helped the Wolverines keep Notre Dame bottled up all night.
4. Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet: Charbonnet rushed 15 times for 74 yards and a pair of touchdowns, adding only U-M’s big ground game. Charbonnet also proved flawless handling the football.
5. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Patterson’s passing numbers were predictably humble (6-for-12, 100 yards, two touchdowns) in the pouring rain. But he handled the football on every play, and directed an offense that didn’t turn it over once. That proved no small achievement on the night.
---
