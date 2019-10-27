Michigan’s five best players of the game gets an asterisk in this one. The top five players could well consist of U-M’s offensive line, which paved the way for 303 rushing yards. Or Michigan’s defensive line plus a linebacker, for the way the Wolverines dominated up front on that side of the ball.

But here representing them are others who piled up the numbers.

1. Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins: Haskins earned nearly half of Michigan’s gaudy rushing tally, gaining 149 yards on 20 tries. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry and led the charge past the Irish on the ground.

2. Redshirt freshman linebacker Cam McGrone: McGrone roamed all over, swarming like the Michigan defense as a whole. He recorded a game-high 12 tackles, with one quarterback hurry, in a continuation of his high-level performance the last few games.