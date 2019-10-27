The Michigan Wolverines' football team put together an impressive rushing performance against Notre Dame on Saturday night, accumulating 303 yards on the ground while also averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins led the way with 149 yards on 20 carries, while freshman running back Zach Charbonnet chipped in another 74 yards and two scores.

On a windy and rainy night in Ann Arbor, it was clear the Wolverines wanted to establish the rushing attack early and often, attempting a season-high 57 runs on the evening.

Charbonnet scored the first touchdown of the night when he found the end zone on a seven-yard scoring run at 13:51 of the second quarter, putting U-M up 10-0 at the time.

The freshman scored again on U-M's ensuing possession (this time from a yard out), giving the Maize and Blue a 17-0 lead with 9:52 remaining before halftime.

The Wolverines had already compiled 162 yards on the ground at that point, and finished the first half with 167.

Senior running back Tru Wilson joined in on the action when he found pay dirt from 27 yards out with 9:13 left in the game, giving Michigan a comfortable 38-7 advantage.

The score was the first of the season for Wilson, and actually only the second of his career.

"Offensively, we made some creases and had some really crisp blocks and the backs were squeezing through them and breaking tackles," head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward.

"We hit a trap play early and that was big. We hit another couple inside runs, hit a couple outside runs. [Offensive coordinator] Josh [Gattis] did a nice job with the running game — inside then outside and then RPOs started clicking.

"It was really well done."

The 303 rushing yards Notre Dame allowed wound up being the most the Irish had surrendered in a game since yielding 320 to Navy on Nov. 5, 2016.

On the flip side, it was the most the Wolverines had compiled in a contest since logging 320 in a 38-13 blowout of Wisconsin last October.

“We said in the locker room we knew what kind of game it was going to be," junior center Cesar Ruiz revealed.

"We figured we’d be grinding and pounding, and it’s the game we’d been waiting for. We knew today was going to be the day we’d be able to showcase it.”

