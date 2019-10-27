Offense Notes: Hassan Haskins, U-M Ground Game Put On Dominating Effort
The Michigan Wolverines' football team put together an impressive rushing performance against Notre Dame on Saturday night, accumulating 303 yards on the ground while also averaging 5.3 yards per carry.
Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins led the way with 149 yards on 20 carries, while freshman running back Zach Charbonnet chipped in another 74 yards and two scores.
On a windy and rainy night in Ann Arbor, it was clear the Wolverines wanted to establish the rushing attack early and often, attempting a season-high 57 runs on the evening.
Charbonnet scored the first touchdown of the night when he found the end zone on a seven-yard scoring run at 13:51 of the second quarter, putting U-M up 10-0 at the time.
The freshman scored again on U-M's ensuing possession (this time from a yard out), giving the Maize and Blue a 17-0 lead with 9:52 remaining before halftime.
The Wolverines had already compiled 162 yards on the ground at that point, and finished the first half with 167.
Senior running back Tru Wilson joined in on the action when he found pay dirt from 27 yards out with 9:13 left in the game, giving Michigan a comfortable 38-7 advantage.
The score was the first of the season for Wilson, and actually only the second of his career.
"Offensively, we made some creases and had some really crisp blocks and the backs were squeezing through them and breaking tackles," head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward.
"We hit a trap play early and that was big. We hit another couple inside runs, hit a couple outside runs. [Offensive coordinator] Josh [Gattis] did a nice job with the running game — inside then outside and then RPOs started clicking.
"It was really well done."
The 303 rushing yards Notre Dame allowed wound up being the most the Irish had surrendered in a game since yielding 320 to Navy on Nov. 5, 2016.
On the flip side, it was the most the Wolverines had compiled in a contest since logging 320 in a 38-13 blowout of Wisconsin last October.
“We said in the locker room we knew what kind of game it was going to be," junior center Cesar Ruiz revealed.
"We figured we’d be grinding and pounding, and it’s the game we’d been waiting for. We knew today was going to be the day we’d be able to showcase it.”
Overall Offensive Production Continues To Excel
Ever since U-M posted just 10 points in its Oct. 5 win over Iowa, its offense has steadily picked up the production.
The Maize and Blue have averaged 36 points over their last three games, and have racked up at least 417 yards in all three of those outings (including 437 on Saturday).
In fact, Notre Dame had not allowed any of its last 20 opponents to exceed 30 points, which was the longest active streak in the nation. U-M posted 45 on it, marking the most points the Irish had allowed in a game since Nov. 26, 2016, when it lost to USC, 45-27.
The 437 yards Michigan compiled were also the most Notre Dame had yielded since surrendering 538 to Clemson in the College Football Playoff last season.
“The second half of the Penn State game was when I think we kind of found our stride," senior quarterback Shea Patterson said in the postgame.
"We realized after that game and going into this week, we’ve got to come out that way from start to finish. We can’t come out flat and expect to make a heroic comeback in the end.
“We’ve got to help out our defense. Our defense played lights out tonight, and I thought we executed all night offensively. The results spoke for themselves.”
Miscellaneous Notes
• The 45 points were the second most Michigan had ever scored against Notre Dame, trailing only the 47 it posted in its 47-21 victory in 2006.
• Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey's 26-yard touchdown pass to freshman wideout Mike Sainristil in the fourth quarter was his first of the season and the third of his career.
Sainristil's score was also his first, while 73 yards were a career-best.
• The 31-point win was U-M's largest margin of victory against an AP top-10 squad since Oct. 1, 1977, when it took down No. 5 Texas A&M, 41-3.
• Saturday's game marked the first time all year the Wolverines did not turn the ball over. After committing nine through its first three games, U-M has only had five giveaways over its last five tilts.
• Patterson only completed six of his 12 passes for 100 yards, but also tossed two touchdowns with no picks.
• Michigan averaged 364 yards through its first three games of the season, but has tallied 418 per outing in the five since.
• Haskins made his first career start at running back and had a career-high 20 carries, breaking his previous high of 13. His 149 yards were also a career-high, and were the most by a Wolverine since Karan Higdon racked up 156 last season in a 49-3 win over Western Michigan on Sept. 8.
• The home team has gone 15-3 in the series since 1997, and is winners of the last six in the matchup. The last visiting team to grab a triumph was when Michigan went into South Bend and won in 2010, 28-24.
• Patterson's two TD passes (a 16-yarder to junior receiver Nico Collins and an eight-yarder to junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones) marked the fourth time this year he had thrown at least two touchdowns in a game, and the 11th time he had done so as a Wolverine.
• The victory was Harbaugh's first over Notre Dame as Michigan's coach. His record as a player against the Irish was 2-0, 2-2 as the head man at Stanford and now 1-1 at U-M.
• Charbonnet's two touchdowns gave him nine on the year, which are the most on the team. It was also his third multi-touchdown game of the season.
