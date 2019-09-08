News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 8

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"After the Army/Michigan game, the Michigan team went down and got in front of the Army cadets that traveled to the game and saluted, then sang the Army fight song with the Army team. That my friends, is outstanding and class."
— WSMV Nashville News4 sports anchor Joe Dubin on Twitter after the game.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: U-M 24, Army 21: Notes, Quotes and Observations

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading a 24-21 win Over Army

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Top Five Players of the Game

• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Players Recap the win

• Staff Reports, Tulsa World: Booker T. Washington Graduate Dax Hill has Nice Catch in Michigan Victory Over Army

