The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 8
Tweets of the day
Not today! @UMichFootball gets the sack and the recovery to end Army's historic upset chances. pic.twitter.com/64kENCUZOX— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2019
All THREE of Zach Charbonnet's touchdowns from today's game. 👊#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cdE54e604e— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 7, 2019
How cool was this, two teams joining together after a frustrating nail biter like that game? Did you see him race onto teh field waving his guys back to shake the Army teams’ hands and join them? Class move. Vintage Jim Harbaugh. Part of the beauty of the man. https://t.co/Fn3WnCxJD5— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 8, 2019
A career day for Ronnie Bell: 7 catches, 81 yards#GoBlue | @Ronnieb_8 pic.twitter.com/IR06mhCSnp— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
Focused on FINISHING.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
The game-ending sack fumble.👇 pic.twitter.com/fKdPQIG4Mg
Way to bring it, fans. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q9JGIdnjpq— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
September 7, 2019
Behind-the-scenes with Michigan Football vs. Army.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
VISUAL RECAP » https://t.co/gA0BOPOov2#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LUJ1wwIcNU
The details of Michigan's wild defensive efforts with the game on the line against Army.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 8, 2019
STORY » https://t.co/OIpjr2n99Z#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HaPAmiD5OS
“That’s a heck of an Army ball club, so hats off to them”@SheaPatterson_1 reacts to @UMichFootball’s close win over the Black Knights. #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/wGXvAAydqO— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 7, 2019
After the Army/Michigan game, the Michigan team went down and got in front of the Army cadets that traveled to the game and saluted, then sang the Army fight song with the Army team. That my friends, is outstanding and class.— Big Joe (@BIGJOEONTHEGO) September 7, 2019
College Football: Week 2— PFF (@PFF) September 8, 2019
Immediate takeaways via PFF Senior Analyst @PFF_Cam ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/ZiaKcXBuQD
We've posted 9 stories since the game ended. ICYMI:— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) September 8, 2019
Notes, Quotes & Observations: https://t.co/YD1kHt7ugE@JB_Wolverine's column: https://t.co/nifFp3GfCm
Top 5 Players: https://t.co/pSwDVZZYZx
O Notes: https://t.co/6CusDwyCgh
D Notes: https://t.co/QF4c6xTAQl
Our man @jimbrandstatter is ready for @UMichFootball at the Big 🏠 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/wQ8SxFyTzD— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) September 7, 2019
Despite the offensive performance, Michael Onwenu was rock solid along the offensive line for the Wolverines. pic.twitter.com/wL5RZ9j8V0— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 8, 2019
Love this group of guys! Every hand together in that locker room we are sticking together! We will get it cleaned up! We are strong enough with US!— Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) September 7, 2019
Top 2021 Michigan OL target Rocco Spindler with commits @giovanni_hadi63 and @jjmccarthy09 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/OMFmF4xBJT— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) September 7, 2019
Congrats to Sergeant Tuttle and his now-fiancé, Emily!!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 8, 2019
What a moment! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/yXnTHRvq2p
Call me QB1 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/laevxzTkRy— Mike Barrett💰 (@mikebarrett_MB1) September 7, 2019
Kinda wish Shea Patterson would start throwing the ball like LSU's Joe Burrow is throwing it against Texas— Tom Crawford (@BlueBellyTom) September 8, 2019
It was a awesome day! I went to go to see michigan vs army and I got to see all my friends there and so many nice people and Michigan won! I am so glad I got to see everybody! And I am very grateful I got to go to the game! Today is a great day! #GoBlue #grateful @grant_newsome pic.twitter.com/MPzuWhmPod— Larry Prout Jr BEAR (@coobles321) September 8, 2019
Had an amazing experience at Michigan today, Thank you to the entire Michigan staff for having me #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uW8A64PaoK— Caleb Tiernan ‘21 (@CalebT00) September 8, 2019
Second fumble was not on Shea at all. Ryan Hayes blocked no one on that play and the result was a free rush to the QB which allowed a strip— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) September 8, 2019
Important Reminder: If you attended today’s @UMichFootball game, save your ticket stub. It's good for FREE ADMISSION to both @umichsoccer and @umichwsoccer— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) September 7, 2019
tomorrow! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ekDUQyugg4
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: U-M 24, Army 21: Notes, Quotes and Observations
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Report Card: Grading a 24-21 win Over Army
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Top Five Players of the Game
• Chris Balas and Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Players Recap the win
• Staff Reports, Tulsa World: Booker T. Washington Graduate Dax Hill has Nice Catch in Michigan Victory Over Army
