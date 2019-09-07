If teams really do make their biggest improvements between weeks one and two, as coaches like to say, Michigan is in trouble.

Last week we called a 40-21 win over Middle Tennessee State “sloppy,” with the expectation that this week we’ll call Michigan what it is through two games after a 24-21 double-overtime win over Army …

Undisciplined. Not focused enough.

And — fair or not, at this point in the season — vastly overrated.

The mistakes that needed to be cleaned up after week one simply weren’t. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson changed the entire dynamic of the game with another undisciplined play after the defense’s outstanding three-and-out to start the game, the second straight week he lost a fumble on the first drive.