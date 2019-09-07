Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Players Recap U-M's 24-21 Win Over Army
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, freshman running back Zach Charbonnet and others discuss U-M's 24-21, double-overtime win over Army this afternoon:
Head coach Jim Harbaugh:
Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and freshman running back Zach Charbonnet:
Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell:
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson:
Junior defensive end Kwity Paye:
