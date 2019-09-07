The final offensive statistics weren't pretty (340 total yards and three turnovers) for the Michigan Wolverines' football team in their 24-21 double-overtime victory over Army on Saturday, Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet served as one of the few bright spots.

He carried 33 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns (the first three of his career), a week after racking up 90 yards on Middle Tennessee State in his collegiate debut.

In fact, Charbonnet became the first Wolverine freshman running back to find the end zone three times in one game since Mike Hart did so in a 42-20 win over Northwestern on Nov. 13, 2004.

His first score of the day came with 24 seconds remaining in the first quarter and capped off an 11-play, 70-yard drive, while also tying the game at 7-7.

Charbonnet's second TD occurred late in the third quarter when he ran it in from a yard out to once again knot the score, this time at 14-all.

Following that same trend, the freshman's third and final touchdown of the afternoon occurred from three yards out in the first overtime, deadlocking the score at 21.

"I just really felt like we had to go with and really lean on Zach today," head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game. "[Redshirt freshman] Ben [VanSumeren] fumbled, and we had another missed protection. We just felt like we had to go with Zach — more than we really wanted to.

"That’s tough, tough duty to go a whole game on a hot day. You’ve got to give the kid a lot of credit. He rose to the occasion and had to be tired, but did a heck of a job in my opinion."



The California native became the first U-M player to garner 33 carries in a single contest since Karan Higdon matched that total (for 144 yards) in a 21-7 triumph at MSU last season, and just the second player to do so since Hart in 2007.

Additionally, Hart is the only U-M freshman running back (since 1949, which is how far back U-M's statistics database goes) to match Charbonnet's 33 carries in a game, doing so four times in 2004.

A U-M back receiving 33 totes (regardless of class) has only happened 27 times (not including today) since 1949.