 Michigan Wolverines Football: Thoughts On Five-Star DB Will Johnson, Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi
Thoughts On Five-Star DB Will Johnson, Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
We were at Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson on Friday night to watch Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi go up against five-star defensive back and top Michigan target Will Johnson and Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South. Here's our thoughts and observations from the game.

