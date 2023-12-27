The Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide are facing off in what could easily be the best game of the year at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year's Day. The Wolverines, who have not appeared in the game since 2007, will be taking on the Crimson Tide, who are making their second appearance since 1946. In a game where both teams are evenly matched, take a look below at three Alabama players to watch versus Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal game.

QB Jalen Milroe

In the biggest games the quarterback position is often the "x-factor that" decides the outcome. This year's Rose Bowl is no different. Jalen Milroe and J.J. McCarthy will be the deciding factors in this battle. At 6'2" 220 pounds, Sophomore Jalen Milroe is a true dual threat, something that Michigan has not seen this season. Milroe's growth over the second half of the year has been crucial to the improvement of Alabama's offense. In 2023 he had 2,718 yards for 23 touchdowns and six interceptions on a 65.5% completion rate, while rushing for an additional 12 scores and 468 yards. Milroe's growth has also been in direct correlation to improved offensive line play from Alabama. After being sacked for an average higher than four times per game in the first seven matchups, he has been sacked at a rate less than half of that in the Tide's final five games. He has continued to make winning plays during that stretch, even in a game against the Georgia Bulldogs where he struggled through the air. If Milroe plays well and avoids turning the ball over, Alabama's chances of winning skyrocket.

EDGE Dallas Turner

Dallas Turner has been a relentless player off the edge for Alabama all season long. So many of his nine sacks have come in pursuit of a quarterback that is trying to escape the pocket. He also jumps off the tape in the run game and has racked up 50 tackles and two forced fumbles to accompany his sacks. Michigan faces a tall task defending the 6'4" 242 pound Junior from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Turner's ability to convert speed to power on his initial rush and to provide a counter move can make him extremely difficult to defend. Michigan tackles Ladarius Henderson and (likely) Trente Jones will face plenty of one-on-ones with the star defender. If Turner can get to McCarthy in crucial passing situations, Michigan will be in for a long day throwing the ball. Do not be surprised if the Wolverines send a tight end or running back his way to chip the defender and throw-off Turner's pass rush.

C Seth McLaughlin