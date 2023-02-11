No matter what your opinion is of Michigan's 2023 recruiting class, the Top-20 class addressed some needs the program has heading into the season. For the 2024 class, though, it'll be important for the Wolverines to hit on a number of prospects considering how much starting talent the program is losing in the next few seasons. With the Wolverines' '24 class off to a strong start, here are three positions of need the Wolverines must address during the cycle.

1. Linebacker

With Michigan missing out on Raylen Wilson in the 2023 recruiting class, the Wolverines must capitalize on adding a big-name linebacker to a group that will be losing Junior Colson sooner rather than later. The position simply needs speed and athleticism and while there is some depth at the linebacker position, you'll be losing Michael Barrett after the 2023 season is over and Junior Colson will at least take the NFL Draft into consideration. Losing one is expected but losing Colson too will be tough You have the likes of Ernest Hausmann and Jimmie Rolder with experience but not much depth behind them. The Wolverines addressed the linebacker position in the 2023 class by adding Semaj Bridgeman, Breeon Ishmail and Hayden Moore but you can never have enough speed at the linebacker position. Landing someone like Aaron Chiles would be a massive win for the Wolverines.

2. Running back

With Blake Corum departing the program after the season and Donovan Edwards following suit if his draft stock is there, there are some unknowns at the running back position in the back half of the depth chart. Tavierre Dunlap and CJ Stokes return with experience and the Wolverines also have former walk-on Isaiah Gash on scholarship and added Cole Cabana and Benjamin Hall in the 2023 recruiting class. Landing a home-run threat running back in 2024 will go a long way in shoring up the position for the future. The Wolverines could very well have a home-run threat waiting for his opportunity. Still, the fact that U-M has yet to attract a big-time running back in multiple cycles considering what the program has been able to do on the field is a little surprising. A Jordan Marshall or Taylor Tatum (or both) in the 2024 recruiting class would go a long way in addressing the future of the running back position when Corum and Edwards depart.

3. Quaterback