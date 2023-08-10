Michigan football gained another commitment in its class of 2024 as three-star cornerback Jeremiah Lowe announced his pledge to the program on Thursday afternoon.

The Lexington, Kentucky native has taken multiple visits to Ann Arbor during his recruiting process, with the latest being for the BBQ at the Big House on the weekend of July 29.

Michigan defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale has been the lead recruiter for Lowe and played a major role in helping lure him to Ann Arbor.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder held other major offers from Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia and Boston College.

Lowe becomes the second projected cornerback in the class with three-star Indiana native Jo'Ziah Edmond, who flipped his commitment from Purdue to Michigan on Aug. 1. Like Edmond, Lowe also plays on the offensive side of the ball at his high school.

He is the third member of the defensive backfield in the class overall, joining projected safety Jacob Oden as well.