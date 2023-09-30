Michigan cruised to its first road win of the year as the Wolverines defeated Nebraska 45-7 on a scorching hot day in Lincoln. Below are Maize & Blue Review's three stars of the game from the win.

J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy continues to show that his performance against Bowling Green was a blip on the radar and his performances during the rest of the games look much more like the norm. McCarthy had another excellent game on Saturday and even spent the better part of the second half taking a rest in the process. He was an efficient 75% on the day and threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns on the day, both of them to Roman Wilson including a catch-of-the-year candidate. He also added 30 yards and a touchdown of his own on the ground. He continues to prove that he deserves to be in the conversation with the nation's elite.

Roman Wilson

Another game, another performance to write about for wide receiver Roman Wilson, who continues to prove that a healthy Wilson is very good for the offense. The big storyline for Wilson is his catch-of-the-year candidate touchdown to open the scoring for the Wolverines, where he jumped up and caught the ball behind the defender's head and took him to the ground for the score. Quite an impressive feat for what has been an impressive performance so far this season. Wilson had 58 receiving yards and yet another two-touchdown game.

Blake Corum