ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan's season-opener against Purdue Fort Wayne went out without a hitch as Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard helped the Wolverines to a 75-56 victory over the Mastodons. Below are three takeaways from the win.

Hunter Dickinson dominates, gets 1000 points

In a game where it was very obvious that Hunter Dickinson could dominate, he did just that with a double-double effort in the victory for the Wolverines. Towering over everyone that PFW was throwing at him, Dickinson's performance on Monday was much better than the one on display on Friday, where foul trouble limited his time on the court. During the game, Dickinson also secured 1,000 career points for the Wolverines. Dickinson finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Newcomers delight

The Wolverines showcased the best of what the newcomers could look like for U-M this season. While Jett Howard wasn't putting up 30-point performances as he did against Ferris State, he continued to show his shooting ability from three, while not as accurate as he was on Friday. The one thing about Howard is that he's not afraid to put up shots. While we don't know what a "down" night for Howard is, compared to what he did against FSU, a 21-point performance is nothing to scoff at. Joey Baker also got in on the action as well and showed why his shooting ability was coveted by Juwan Howard. Baker added 9 points on the night. Point guards Jaelin Llewellyn and Dug McDaniel showed flashes of what they can do, too. With both guards active on defense. McDaniel had an impressive sequence where he essentially juked out a defender and took the ball down the court with a difficult finish. It's exciting potential.

Rebounding issues continue