Three takeaways: Kalel Mullings carries Michigan to 27-24 victory over USC

In one of the more thrilling finishes in recent Michigan football history, the Wolverines got the job done late to come away with a 27-24 win over the visiting USC Trojans. Kalel Mullings carried the ball 17 times for 159 yards and two scores in the exciting finish. The Michigan offense was non-existent in the second half, but a 63-yard scamper from Mullings set the Wolverines up for the game-winning score. Michigan has now won 26 consecutive Big Ten games, dating back to Oct. 30, 2021. Here are three takeaways from the incredible victory.

Kalel Mullings needs more touches

If it wasn't blatantly evident on the last drive of the game, Kalel Mullings needs more touches. Ever since Mullings' 15-carry, 92-yard performance in the season opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31, fans have been clamoring for the fifth-year graduate student to see the bulk of the carries, especially in early-down situations. Earlier in the offseason, senior running back Donovan Edwards admitted to being the 'lightning' in Michigan's backfield, but through the first three games of 2024, Edwards wasn't flashing as much as many fans would have liked. The distribution of carries between Mullings and Edwards had often felt disjointed and inconsistent through nonconference play, and it even felt so at times during Saturday's Big Ten opener, too. But Michigan seemingly found its secret recipe in the second quarter of its game against USC. On the six-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a Donovan Edwards 41-yard touchdown, the Wolverines put together a drive that consisted of the following plays: - (1st down) Kalel Mullings run for 8 yards - (2nd down) Kalel Mullings run for 3 yards - (1st down) Fredrick Moore run for 15 yards - (1st down) Alex Orji run for 6 yards - (2nd down) Kalel Mullings run for 7 yards - (1st down) Donovan Edwards run for 41 yards Mullings is the more physical back, and he averaged 7.5 yards per carry heading into the USC contest. Using him in early-down situations to wear down the defense is the method of attack Michigan needs to adopt going forward. Edwards can't operate as the 'lightning' if the Wolverines don't first establish Mullings as the 'thunder.'

Michigan has rediscovered its offensive identity

The biggest storyline for Michigan entering the USC game was the switch at quarterback. Head coach Sherrone Moore announced on Monday afternoon that Alex Orji would start in place of Davis Warren, who had started the first three games of the season. It's clear Orji doesn't throw the ball as well as Warren, but he offers a unique option on the ground with his athleticism. But in Saturday's Big Ten opener, one could argue it didn't matter who was under center for the Wolverines. Michigan leaned heavily on its ground game — to the tune of a 46-12 run-pass ratio — and didn't ask Orji to do much with his arm at all. Orji's final stat line was 7-12 for 32 yards. If you asked him, though, he will take it, because Michigan got the victory. In this game, Michigan rediscovered its offensive identity, although it was rather lopsided in favor of the rushing attack. Mullings and Edwards combined for 31 carries, 233 yards and three touchdowns in the win. This heavy of an emphasis on the run game won't be successful going forward, but it worked enough against USC to come away with the victory. Michigan's identity is on the ground, and it was found yet again on Saturday.

