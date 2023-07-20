While he has officially yet to pick up the headset and call a game, NFL legend Tom Brady is already being considered one of the most influential personalities in sports media.

Brady signed a multi-year deal with FOX to become its lead analyst even before he retired from the league.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brady made his way onto the list over those who have experience as an analyst.

Here's what the outlet had to say about Brady.

Brady hasn’t officially started his broadcasting career, but Fox is still committed to making the legendary quarterback its lead NFL analyst in 2024 despite Greg Olsen drawing rave reviews from fans and media members for his performance in that role. No matter how good Olsen is, Brady is going to get that job after this season. That’s power.