Tommy Doman On Being Named All-American, Enrolling Early, More
Top 2021 Orchard Lakes (Mich.) St. Mary’s kicker/punter and Michigan commit Tommy Doman received his All-American Bowl jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.
Doman was set to take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9 before it was cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.
“It was a real honor for me and my family as well,” Doman said. “We put in a lot of sacrifices just to be in a position to get the All-American Bowl and actually earn a spot. It’s an honor for me and my family, and we’re really proud of it…. It’s surreal that I won that spot over such great competition.”
Doman would have had the opportunity to compete against and with other top recruits nationally, including future teammates like Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy, Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy, Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson and Rivals250 defensive lineman Quintin Somerville.
Still, Doman is happy with the way the class has been bonding over group messaging and is already forming plenty of friendships.
“We all have a bond,” Doman said. “It’s like we’ve already been playing with each other for a couple of years. We’re focused in on getting to work when we get to Ann Arbor, but we’re still having fun playing football. It’s not all business. Every time we get a new commit, we just keep on jelling. It feels like my second family.”
