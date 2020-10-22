Top 2021 Orchard Lakes (Mich.) St. Mary’s kicker/punter and Michigan commit Tommy Doman received his All-American Bowl jersey via a virtual presentation on Wednesday night.

Doman was set to take part in the game in San Antonio on Jan. 9 before it was cancelled due to the ongoing global pandemic. The contest showcases some of the top high school football players on a yearly basis and is broadcast live on NBC.

“It was a real honor for me and my family as well,” Doman said. “We put in a lot of sacrifices just to be in a position to get the All-American Bowl and actually earn a spot. It’s an honor for me and my family, and we’re really proud of it…. It’s surreal that I won that spot over such great competition.”