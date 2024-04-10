Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore made a stunning hire in March when he landed former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford. Alford had been in Columbus for nine seasons and played a big role in Ohio State's perennial dominance over Michigan from 2015-19.

On Wednesday, Alford met with the Michigan media for the first time as a member of the opposite side of the rivalry. The running backs coach admitted the wardrobe change from Ohio State to Michigan felt odd.

"It was a little weird putting on this blue," Alford said. "That was a little weird. I hadn't done that since my Notre Dame days almost nine years ago."

Of course, Alford was asked about the rare coaching change between the two schools that share more hatred than any other programs in college football.

"I just thought it was a great opportunity for me," Alford said. "For my growth, professional growth and things of that nature, I just thought it was a great opportunity. And I just have so much respect for Sherrone; I've known him for quite a while. And I just thought it was time. It might have been time for both parties."

"It was not an easy decision, obviously. And I think any time you're somewhere for as long as I was for nine years, there's some roots that have been set in — not just professionally but personally as well. So that was difficult. But like I said, at the end of the day, it was just something that I thought I couldn't pass up — an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Typically, in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, players, coaches and fans tend to choose one side of the fence and stay there through thick and thin, wins and losses, etc. But business is business, and as Alford described, Michigan presented him with a better opportunity and a fresh start at a new school.

Alford, now having been in both teams' facilities the last few months, has experienced both cultures, locker rooms, practices and everything that transpires behind the scenes.

Currently, there is perhaps no more knowledgeable person in regards to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry than Alford. Although Alford was reluctant to compare the two programs, he did note Michigan's toughness as something that has stood out to him so far.

"I think anybody that watched them on tape — you don't even have to be an opponent; just watch them — there's a toughness there that you saw. ... It just reaffirmed what I already thought."

Alford was also asked about Donovan Edwards, whom Alford recruited when Edwards was in high school.

"He is what I kinda thought he'd be," Alford said. "He's a dynamic player. There's still some things we need to work on; he would tell you that, as well. ... So there's still some work to be done, but yeah, he's what I thought he was. He's bigger. He's gotten bigger than I thought he'd be."

Alford also mentioned that Edwards reminds him every day that he's never lost to Alford or the Buckeyes.

" [It] comes up every day," Alford said. "No, he's quick to tell me pretty much on a daily basis, 'Coach, I've never lost to you,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, I've got it. Move on to the next.'"

Edwards chose Michigan over Ohio State and others back in 2020, but Alford will finally get to coach the running back who ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns against the Buckeyes in 2022.