Just days after Toledo transfer Dante Maddox Jr. included Michigan in his list of five potential destinations, Tulane guard Kolby King has also included the Wolverines in his final five.

Originally from Pompano Beach, Florida, King is in search of his third school after beginning his career with St. John's.

As a freshman with St. John's, King averaged just 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds during 7.7 minutes of action for the Red Storm. He shot just 30.8 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent from the charity stripe.

He then transferred to Tulane, where he immediately and drastically increased his production.

With the Green Wave during 2023-24, King started in 23 games and scored 10.4 points per contest in 27.4 minutes.

He increased his field goal percentage by nearly 17 percentage points to better than 47 percent, and his free throw shooting shot up to more than 75 percent.

At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, King was a three-star recruit coming out of high school, but he's proven that he can be a contributor at the next level.

King also included South Carolina, Utah, Dayton and Butler in his final five.