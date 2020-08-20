Two Michigan 2021 Commits Land On USA Today's Preseason All-American Team
USA Today recently released its preseason high school All-American team heading into the 2020 campaign, and two Michigan Wolverines football commits made the cut — Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson and Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's three-star kicker Tommy Doman.
Both U-M pledges made the list as first-team honorees. Colson's inclusion wasn't a surprise when considering he is rated as the No. 83 overall player nationally by Rivals, but Doman's presence was a bit of a pleasant eye-opener.
"Colson recorded 123 total tackles in 2019 with 19.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions and forced two fumbles in his first season as a starter, helping Ravenwood reach the Class 6A state championship game," USA Today wrote of the linebacker.
"Doman averaged 43 yards per punt and hit 9-of-15 field goal attempts. Doman is ranked as the No. 3 kicker and No. 4 punter by Kohl’s Kicking and will have a chance to do both at Michigan."
Colson is one of four Michigan commits rated inside the Rivals100 in the 2021 class, and is one of the primary reasons why the Wolverines' haul currently sits at No. 7 overall nationally.
The class as a whole will have a chance to move up the rankings if the Maize and Blue can land a few of their top remaining targets, including several uncommitted players who were honored on USA Today's preseason All-American team.
West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards is arguably the top remaining prospect left on U-M's recruiting board, and was recognized as a preseason second-team All-American by USA Today.
Two other recruits — Lititz (Pa.) Warwick four-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci and Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central School four-star tight end Thomas Fidone — are both Rivals100 prospects and were once heavily considering Michigan, though it appears both have cooled on the Maize and Blue in recent months.
Rucci was honored as a first-team All-American by USA Today and Fidone as a second-teamer. It's also worth noting that Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star cornerback Domani Jackson was recognized as a preseason second-team All-American by the outlet, despite the fact he's a year younger than all of the aforementioned players and is only heading into his junior year of high school.
Jackson is rated as the No. 2 overall player nationally in the class of 2022, and is viewed as one U-M's top early targets in that cycle.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook