USA Today recently released its preseason high school All-American team heading into the 2020 campaign, and two Michigan Wolverines football commits made the cut — Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson and Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's three-star kicker Tommy Doman. Both U-M pledges made the list as first-team honorees. Colson's inclusion wasn't a surprise when considering he is rated as the No. 83 overall player nationally by Rivals, but Doman's presence was a bit of a pleasant eye-opener.

Michigan Wolverines football commit Junior Colson is rated as the No. 83 overall player nationally. (Rivals.com)

"Colson recorded 123 total tackles in 2019 with 19.5 for loss, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions and forced two fumbles in his first season as a starter, helping Ravenwood reach the Class 6A state championship game," USA Today wrote of the linebacker. "Doman averaged 43 yards per punt and hit 9-of-15 field goal attempts. Doman is ranked as the No. 3 kicker and No. 4 punter by Kohl’s Kicking and will have a chance to do both at Michigan." Colson is one of four Michigan commits rated inside the Rivals100 in the 2021 class, and is one of the primary reasons why the Wolverines' haul currently sits at No. 7 overall nationally.