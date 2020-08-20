*** Just before I drove out to Ohio this week, three-star Clayton (Ohio) Northmont wide receiver and Michigan commit Markus Allen informed me that he tore his labrum. Allen actually got a stinger during a game last year but didn’t think anything of it. After experiencing some pain during basketball season as well as his shoulder popping in and out this offseason, Allen got an MRI, which revealed the tear. Allen told me he was set to enroll early and would be getting the required surgery. When I showed up to Northmont practice, I couldn’t find Allen anywhere on the sideline.

*** No. 9 immediately caught my attention with his size. I thought I found the next big thing at Northmont. After a couple of plays, I realized it was Allen. Less than 24 hours after telling me he would be sitting out, there he was practicing. Allen is warrior, man. Shoulder injuries suck, but Allen wants one final year with his team. It’s definitely admirable, and I would probably do the same if I were a kid. Long term, I would advise Allen to get the surgery now. I had a shoulder injury in high school that still bothers me now. Allen has informed the Michigan staff of his injury, so it will be interesting to see if he does in fact suit up for Northmont this season.