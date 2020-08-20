EJ: I know it’s tough with Michigan cancelling high school football for the fall. What are your plans for the next couple of months?

DE: Everything is really up in the air right now. I definitely plan to continue to work out and do what I’ve been doing. I’m going to continue to stay in shape. I don’t know what my plan is going to be as far as leaving early. Colleges are going to have their seasons going on. I wouldn’t see a reason why high school players would be able to go into college programs while seniors are still there. But there could be fifth- and sixth-year seniors still doing their things. I’m not sure. It’s all just up in the air.

EJ: The Big Ten moved its season back to the spring. Does that have any affect on your recruitment?

DE: Not really. I know the Pac-12 has done it. The only conference that hasn’t done it is the SEC. It’s not really affecting anything for me.

EJ: What has Michigan told you about the situation?