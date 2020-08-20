Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards On Michigan, Big Ten Cancelation, More
Michigan is making 2021 Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards one of its top overall priorities this cycle.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was recently in Detroit and caught up with Edwards to get the latest on his recruitment, Michigan, decision timeline and more.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: I know it’s tough with Michigan cancelling high school football for the fall. What are your plans for the next couple of months?
DE: Everything is really up in the air right now. I definitely plan to continue to work out and do what I’ve been doing. I’m going to continue to stay in shape. I don’t know what my plan is going to be as far as leaving early. Colleges are going to have their seasons going on. I wouldn’t see a reason why high school players would be able to go into college programs while seniors are still there. But there could be fifth- and sixth-year seniors still doing their things. I’m not sure. It’s all just up in the air.
EJ: The Big Ten moved its season back to the spring. Does that have any affect on your recruitment?
DE: Not really. I know the Pac-12 has done it. The only conference that hasn’t done it is the SEC. It’s not really affecting anything for me.
EJ: What has Michigan told you about the situation?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news