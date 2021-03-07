The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team lost not only the game today at Michigan State, 70-64, but also potentially one of their key starters in senior guard Eli Brooks. He went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury early in the first half after pouring in five quick points, and never returned. Brooks was spotted later on the bench in a boot, and head coach Juwan Howard said afterward he did not have an update on Brooks’ status. Senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith both shared their thoughts as well on how vital Brooks’ presence is on the court.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Mike Smith handed out 7 assists today. (AP Images)

“He’s a warrior,” Livers began. “Hopefully we get him back in time for the [NCAA] tournament. He’s a leader and a four-year player and knows what these rivalry games are about. “It’s a next man up mentality with us though and there and no excuses.” “I think on both ends of the floor [is where his absence is felt],” Smith added. “Eli makes plays and is like the glue guy of the team. When he went down, we had to figure out another way to pick up for him. “It impacts both sides of the ball [when he’s not out there].” Michigan’s offense struggled mightily today both before and after Brooks’ injury, but his absence certainly didn’t help matters. U-M shot just 42 percent for the game and only 32 percent from deep, and got outrebounded 38-32. The Spartans were oftentimes the aggressor throughout the afternoon, beating Michigan to loose balls and making the hustle plays more times than not. That aforementioned formula is the exact one the Maize and Blue have used throughout the year to beat their opponents. “They outrebounded us and won some 50/50 balls,” Livers explained. “We came here complacent and got blasted. That’s how it works in college basketball. They were ready to play today and we weren’t. “It’s about the pregame mentality — guys being focused, though it seems like they are when we have conversations [beforehand]. We got outplayed today.”

