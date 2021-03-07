Miss any of the Michigan Wolverines' basketball game at Michigan State this afternoon? We've got you covered with a complete recap of how things unfolded below…

Freshman center Hunter Dickinson got Michigan on the board first today, laying the ball in on a short bucket to put his club up 2-0 right off the bat. The Wolverines' offense started 1-of-8 from the field, however.

Senior guard Eli Brooks drained a triple right at the 16-minute mark to tie the game at 5-5, and that's where the score stood at the under-16 timeout. U-M's offense was just 2-of-9 from the field at that point though and MSU's was 2-of-8.

An unfortunate sequence occurred at the 15:36 mark when Brooks suffered an ankle injury after a made floater in the lane, and had to be helped off the court. He sat on the bench momentarily before heading to the locker room.

Michigan State's margin was 12-9 at the under-12 timeout, and U-M's offense was stuck in a cold spell. It had only hit four of its first 15 shots, and Brooks was the leading scorer at that point with five points (despite being out with injury).

There wasn't much offensive success for either team over the next several minutes, with the Spartans leading just 15-14 at the under-8 media timeout. Michigan State was in a 1-of-7 shooting drought at that point, but U-M's offense wasn't able to capitalize on the other end, still shooting a dismal 30 percent for the game overall.

The Wolverines grabbed a 21-17 lead on a corner triple from senior forward Isaiah Livers (just U-M's second three-pointer of the game), but then saw MSU go on a 6-0 run and take a 23-21 lead into the under-four media timeout.

MSU redshirt sophomore forward Joey Hauser drained a clutch triple from the top of the key with 1:10 left in the first half to put his squad up 28-23, but the Wolverines had an answer on the other end.

Fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith immediately poured in a three-pointer of his own at the top of the key on the ensuing possession to cut the Spartans' advantage to 28-26.

Sophomore guard Franz Wagner missed a corner triple on Michigan's final possession of the half, allowing Michigan State to take a 30-26 lead into the break. The Spartans shot 40 percent for the first half, while U-M only connected on 36 percent of its attempts.