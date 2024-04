Michigan had a record number of players having their names called in the 2024 NFL Draft with 13 players selected, the most in program history.

While the program was shooting for Georgia's draft record of 15 players drafted, it ultimately fell short with several players not hearing their names called that could've been realistically drafted over the weekend.

However, some hypothesize that not getting drafted at all as opposed to being drafted late could be a good thing for some players, as undrafted free agent contracts allow the undrafted player to select which situation is best for them at the next level.

The Wolverines had a handful of players sign UDFA contracts after the draft, where did everyone go? Find out in our UDFA tracker.