Several Michigan Wolverines football commits are in action this weekend, and that includes an intriguing matchup that pits one future Wolverine against two of his future teammates. The Wolverine will also be hitting the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Recapping The Week For Michigan Football Recruiting RELATED: Meet Michigan Commit Xavier Worthy, This Cycle's Biggest Recruiting Riser

Michigan Wolverines football commit J.J. McCarthy and IMG Academy have a huge game tonight. (Rivals.com)

The Wolverine On The Road

The Wolverine staff will be on the road each and every weekend of the high school football season, bringing coverage from games of commits and targets. On Friday night, Clayton Sayfie will be on hand to see former Michigan 2022 defensive back commit Myles Rowser and his Belleville (Mich.) High squad take on Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson, home of 2022 offensive line recruit and Wolverines' target Ka'Marii Landers.

EJ Holland will be in Nashville for the matchup of the weekend between IMG Academy, led by Michigan quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy and offensive line pledge Greg Crippen, and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood, home of Rivals100 linebacker and Maize and Blue pledge Junior Colson. Several more Michigan targets also play for IMG, including 2022 four-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

Austin Fox is headed to the Detroit area to check out Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony and East Lansing (Mich.) High go up against 2022 three-star defensive end Davonte Miles and River Rouge (Mich.) High.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy OL Greg Crippen, QB J.J. McCarthy and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood LB Junior Colson The nation's No. 1 team according to MaxPreps, IMG Academy will travel to the Nashville area to take on Colson and Ravenwood. IMG should have the edge in this one, and is expected to win comfortably, but this contest will showcase some of the top talent in the country, considering Colson is on the other side. Ravenwood has lost two games so far this year, including an overtime heartbreaker last week, but will look to use playing on its home field as an advantage. Look for coverage of the game at TheWolverine.com, and watch it live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET.

2. East Lansing (Mich.) High WR Andrel Anthony Anthony's squad was supposed to take the field for its season-opener last week, but the game was canceled due to players on the other team testing positive for COVID-19. Anthony will play in his first game as a Michigan commit, and it won't be easy, either. East Lansing will take on River Rouge (Mich.) High, who is tabbed as the No. 2 team in the state.

3. Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's K/P Tommy Doman St. Mary's is regarded as the No. 11 team in Michigan, per MaxPreps, and is ready for a matchup with De La Salle (Mich.) Collegiate on Friday night. Doman's club won 28-7 last week against another solid team in Walled Lake (Mich.) Western, with the Michigan pledge showing off both his talent and consistency in the opener. Doman booted all five of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks and nailed 4-of-4 extra point attempts. He'll look to build on his week one performance here tonight.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits