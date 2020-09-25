On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss the top storylines surrounding Michigan football recruiitng, including the commitment of 2022 tight end Marlin Klein and the decommitment of 2021 three-star linebacker Casey Phinney.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Rising 2023 TE Preston Zinter On Michigan, Program Tie, More

RELATED: Meet Michigan Commit Xavier Worthy, This Cycle's Biggest Recruiting Riser