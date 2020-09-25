Preston Zinter is already considered one of the top 2023 recruits in New England. The rising tight end out of Lawrence (Mass.) Central Catholic has early offers in hand from Michigan, Nebraska and USC and is hearing from a couple of other major programs. “Recruiting has been going well,” Zinter said. “I’ve been talking to a couple of coaches here and there. I’ve talked to Michigan a few times. Penn State and Boston College have been showing some interest.”

Zinter is the younger brother of Michigan freshman offensive lineman Zak Zinter, so obviously he has a strong tie to U-M. Preston started as a freshman at the varsity level and had a chance to play with Zak last season. Zak has told Preston nothing but great things about Michigan early on, and the two would love to play together again at the next level.

“Zak is loving it right now,” Zinter said. “He’s been competing. He’s doing really well. He’s said nothing bad about Michigan. He loves it. It would be super cool to play with him again at the next level.” Preston had an opportunity to get to know both area recruiter Don Brown and offensive line coach Ed Warinner through Zak’s recruiting process. And both have impressed him during his own recruitment. “I love the coaching staff,” Zinter said. “They are both great guys and great coaches. They are super nice. They love to coach, and they love to compete.”