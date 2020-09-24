Xavier Worthy quit before the end of his first year of football. Now a Rivals100 Michigan wide receiver commit, Worthy recalls the temper tantrums he used to throw on the field. His mother, Nicky, and uncle, Nick, even tease him about the endless amounts of tears that flooded the field. No, Worthy didn’t quit because he warmed the bench. It was actually quite the contrary. Worthy quit because, well, he was too good. You don’t hear that very often when it comes to youth sports, but Worthy, a rail thin first grader at the time, was taking a beating. He played basically every position for a fairly new squad that got taken to the woodshed on a consistent basis by far more experienced programs.

Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan.

“That’s the only time I’ve ever let him quit in his entire life,” Nicky said. “They made him play quarterback, wide receiver, punt returner, kick returner and even punter. He was the best one on the team, and he was getting BEAT UP every game. It was bad. He was getting torn up. It wasn’t safe…." Xavier, tired of hearing his mom talk about his punishment in Pop Warner, interjects. “But I had a 100 yards every game,” he says. “At least 100 yards. Tell him that.” It’s true. Worthy has always been a level — or two or three —above his peers. Nicky proudly plays some of Xavier’s youth highlights on the family television in the living room. It doesn’t take long to realize Xavier is playing at a different speed than his counterparts. Even before the youth league football games, Uncle Nick knew Xavier was not only athletically gifted; his nephew had the chance to be special. “I always knew,” Nick said. “I used to take him to work with me. He wasn’t even in kindergarten yet. He was playing soccer with sixth graders. They wanted him on their team. I was like ‘this kid is going to be good.’ Every step of the way, he stepped up. I never felt nervous about him being great.” Great, he would be. Xavier returned to the football field three years after throwing in the towel. And he put on quite the show, scoring multiple touchdowns every game. Despite his thin frame, Xavier earned the nickname ‘Lil Thumper’ because he used to demolish kids from his linebacker spot. “I was always the smallest on the field,” Xavier said. “I felt like I had to prove myself. I was a linebacker, and I was banging. He’ll confirm that (points to Nick). I was running people over.” Mom wasn’t satisfied, though. “He was always that kid in Pop Warner that scored three or four touchdowns,” Nicky said. “He could have had five or six if he wasn’t doing all those extra jukes and shit. It used to piss me off (gives Xavier a death stare). I used to work the chain gang just so I could be down there and be like ‘what are you doing?’”

Nicky was always worried that the curb was going to catch up to Xavier. While he wasn’t short, Xavier never added weight. Even as a junior last season, Xavier played at just 145 pounds. Unless you’re Hollywood Brown, that usually doesn’t work out at the next level. Still, Xavier continued to make highlight play after highlight play. His first touch in high school was a kickoff return for a touchdown. “I was like ‘maybe he’s going to keep getting better and better,” Nicky said. “It was crazy. My brother always said he had it. I always asked if he was going to level out. He got to high school and started on JV. He was the star there as a freshman. He was killing it.” Xavier, whose nicknamed changed from Lil Thumper to The Flash in middle school, definitely flashed as a sophomore. Xavier was electric with the ball in his hands, had elite level speed and could catch anything thrown in his direction. Xavier’s season was cut short due to a hip flexor injury, but he showed glimpses of what was to come. That offseason, Xavier ran a blazing 10.55 100m and was the only sophomore at the California state track and field meet. Ask Xavier, though, and he’ll tell you it wasn’t a big deal. “It’s not an accolade if you don’t win,” he said as he channeled his inner Ricky Bobby. Xavier broke out as a junior with 55 receptions for 992 yards and 16 touchdowns. His film clearly screamed Top 100 prospect nationally. But he wasn’t exactly getting much attention. San Jose State was the only school that offered Worthy before the turn of the calendar year. He was a low three-star recruit across various recruiting networks and had a blurry image as his Rivals profile picture for what seemed like forever. Most of California’s recruiting talent is concentrated around the Los Angeles metro. Up north in Fresno, Worthy was barely a blip on the radar. “It made me work a little harder,” Worthy said. “It made me hungrier. I knew I could compete with anybody in the country. They overlook Fresno all the time.” Nicky encouraged Xavier to hit the camp circuit, but, in typical nonchalant Xavier fashion, he decided against it. Instead, Xavier continued to work in silence with his team and on his own. Even on the way to his house for this feature story, Xavier bragged about tearing up his own backyard. In the scorching heat with temperatures easily above 100 degrees, Worthy would set up cones and put himself through a gauntlet of drills. Nobody was watching, but he knew his hard work would eventually payoff. “My mom told me I needed to go to camps, and I said I wanted to get everything on my own,” Worthy said. “I said I wasn’t going to camps. I just worked in my backyard and worked with the older kids. I always had that dog in me.” Top programs around the country soon caught wind of the biggest sleeper in the country. Just before the beginning of the dead period in April, Worthy saw his recruiting stock boom. Like out of this world sonic boom. Oregon offered. Michigan offered. Washington offered. By the end of May, Xavier had SEC powers like Alabama, Georgia and LSU, the defending national champions, blowing up his phone on a daily basis. “When San Jose State offered, I didn’t really know it was an offer,” Xavier said. “I thought it meant they were looking at me. I didn’t know what an offer really was. My coach told me it was an offer. I didn’t expect to blow up after that. I thought I’d maybe get Fresno State.” Nicky added: “When your kid is athlete, you read all the stories. When it started happening, it was like ‘oh wow.’ Right when he got his San Jose State offer, we made a board and told him ‘you’re going to have your Top 5 and do this.’ We were prepared, but you can’t be fully prepared for something you’ve never really experienced.”