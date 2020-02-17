Two former Wolverines participated in the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Chicago. Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson was a contestant in the Three-Point Contest Saturday night, and he put up 19 points in the first round, but it was not enough to qualify for the final round.

Duncan Robinson gets 19 points in the 3-point shootout! pic.twitter.com/v55VJ9SOs4 — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) February 16, 2020

Last week, Robinson knocked down his 200th career three-pointer. He accomplished that feat just 69 games into his career, which is 15 games fewer than any other player in league history.

Duncan Robinson made his 200th career 3-pointer last night. He reached that mark in just 69 games, 15 fewer than any other player in NBA history:



69 - Robinson

84 - Donovan Mitchell

84 - Luka Doncic

86 - Damian Lillard

90 - Robert Covington — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 13, 2020

Washington Wizards forward Moe Wagner played in the Rising Stars Game Friday night, and recorded 16 points, four rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes of play. His Team World lost to Team USA, 151-131. The All-Star break gave Wagner a chance to return to Ann Arbor Sunday to watch his younger brother, Franz Wagner, in live action against the Indiana Hoosiers. The younger Wagner scored 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting and 2-for-4 from deep, and added eight rebounds in front of Moe. Also in attendance were close to 150 former U-M basketball players, coaches and staffers, who were all honored at center court before Sunday's blowout win over Indiana.

In the NHL, Dallas Stars forward Andrew Cogliano reached a huge milestone — he played in his 1,000th career game in the league, and that game happened to be in his hometown of Toronto. He notched an assist in a 3-2 win for his Stars. Cogliano has been a mainstay in the league, only missing seven total games during the span of his 13-year career. He is just one of 30 current NHL players to have reached this milestone, and is the 348th player of all-time to play in 1,000 or more games.

Former Michigan Wolvrine and current Miami Heat player Duncan Robinson was in the NBA's Three-Point Contest. (USA Today Sports Images)

Here's a full update on every former Michigan Wolverine in the NBA and NHL:

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Feb. 16

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in nine NBA games this season, but has primarily been with the Knicks' G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his nine NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging 1.9 points per game. In his 19 G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 22.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Trey Burke

Was waived by the 76ers soon after the Feb. 6 trade deadline ... He is now free to sign with another team ... Averages 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in 25 appearances on the season.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game on the season ... He has appeared in 52 games, and has started in 39 ... Had 33 points, three rebounds and three assists, and shot 12-for-18 from the field and 5-for-10 from three, in a loss to the Jazz on Feb. 10 ... Posted 19 points, three rebounds and six assists in a win over the Kings on Feb. 12 ... The Mavericks are 33-22, and currently sit at seventh in the Western Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr. dropped a season-high 33 points (12-18 FG, 5-10 3PT FG) along with 3 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal last night for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/OyHGJOjExA — Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) February 11, 2020

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

LeVert missed 24 games earlier in the season with a thumb injury, but returned just after the new year. He's had been coming off the bench after his return, but was inserted back into the starting lineup for the Feb. 3 matchup against the Suns (in light of Kyrie Irving's knee injury), and has started every game since. He scored 11 points, and added three assists and two rebounds in a win over the Pacers on Feb. 10 ... Had 20 points on 10-for-20 shooting, and posted seven rebounds and four assists in a win over the Raptors on Feb. 12. On the season, LeVert is averaging 15.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game in 28 appearances. The Nets are 25-28, and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.



Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest in 48 appearances on the season ... Had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists in a loss to the Heat on Feb. 10 ... Posted 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in a loss to the Suns on Feb. 12 ... The Warriors are 12-43 on the year.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Robinson averages 12.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game ... Has started in 49 of his 54 appearances on the season ... Robinson is first on the Heat and sixth in the league in three-point field goal percentage at 43.8 percent. He's made 191 three-pointers on the season, which is the fourth most in the NBA. He participated in the Three-Point Contest on Saturday night, and notched 19 points in the first round, before failing to advance to the contest's final round. The Heat are fourth in the Eastern Conference at 35-19.

Glenn Robinson III, Philadelphia 76ers

Was traded last week from the Warriors to the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline. Had started in all 48 of his games with the Warriors this season, and averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. With the 76ers, he is averaging 8.0 points and 1.0 rebound per game in two contests ... He had six points, one rebound, one assist and one block on Feb. 11, in a win over the Clippers. The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 34-21 record.



Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Scored 16 points and posted four rebounds in the Rising Stars Game Friday ... Wagner is third in the league in charges drawn, with 18 on the season ... Averages 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 26 appearances on the season. Wagner missed nearly two months from early December to early February with an ankle injury, before returning ... Had six points and four rebounds in a win over the Knicks on Feb. 12 ... The Wizards are 20-33.

Derrick Walton Jr.

Was apart of a trade from the Clippers to the Atlanta Hawks, and then was waived by the club shortly thereafter. Appeared in 23 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made 9 of his 21 attempts from three on the season (42.9 percent) ... He's averaging 2.2 points and 1.0 assists per game in 9.7 minutes. Walton is free to be picked up by another team.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 3.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.0 minutes per game this season in 26 appearances ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 46-8.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Feb. 16

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and 11 assists in 58 games played on the season for the 34-19-6 Stars ... Had an assists in two straight games — on Feb. 13 against the Maple Leafs (in his 1,000th career game) and Feb. 15 against the Canadians.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has eight goals and 17 assists in 54 games on the season for the 33-18-6 Avalanche.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 29 goals and 31 assists in 60 games this season for the 30-25-5 Jets ... He leads the team in goals and points ... His 29 goals are tied for the ninth-most goals scored in the league this season by any player ... His 59 points are tied for 14th in the league ... He scored a goal on Feb. 14 against the Sharks.

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has 10 goals and 12 assists on the season in 52 games for the 30-25-5 Jets ... Had an assist on Feb. 14 against the Sharks.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has six goals and three assists in 50 games on the season for the 14-43-4 Red Wings.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... He has posted five goals and 13 assists in 47 games on the season ... Had an assist on Feb. 10 against the Islanders ... Scored a goal on Feb. 15 against the Coyotes ... The Capitals are 37-16-5.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, an All-Star and leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded eight goals and 37 assists through 58 appearances this season ... His 45 points are the most out of any rookie in the NHL this season ... Had three assists on Feb. 10 against the Predators ... Notched an assist on Feb. 16 against the Ducks ... The Canucks are 32-22-5.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hyman has 33 points in 41 appearances ... Has 18 goals and 15 assists this season for the 31-21-8 Maple Leafs ... Had two goals on Feb. 11 against the Coyotes ... Had a goal on Feb. 13 against the Stars ... Notched an assist on Feb. 15 against the Senators ... Scored a goal on Feb. 16 against the Sabres.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has three goals and eight assists on the season in 55 games ... The Penguins are 36-15-6.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

Kampfer has been back and forth between the Bruins and their AHL affiliate ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in 10 games this season, notching two assists ... In the AHL, Kampfer has one goal and five assists in 12 games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has 15 goals and 25 assists in 57 games on the season for the 14-43-4 Red Wings ... He is second on the team in goals scored and is first on the team in points, with 40 and assists, with 25.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has two goals and five assists on the season in 46 games played for the 30-22-8 Golden Knights ... Had an assist on Feb. 13 against the Blues.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Missed two months due to a foot injury early in the season, and is currently dealing with an upper-body injury that has held him out since Jan. 29 ... Motte has totaled three goals and two assists in 24 games this season for the 32-22-5 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

Nieves has been assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 30-24-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists ... For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 42 games on the season, and has registered five goals and 22 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

The All-Star has 26 goals and 29 assists in 60 games on the season ... He leads the club in goals, is second in points and is third in assists ... His 55 points are 28th in the entire league ... His 26 goals rank tied for 14th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 30-22-8. He scored two goals and added an assist on Feb. 13 against the Blues.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and played his first game of the season on Jan. 12 ... He has played in nine total games on the season, and has not notched any goals or assists in 10 games.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has seven goals and 17 assists in 58 appearances on the season for the 30-24-4 Rangers ... Notched an assist on Feb. 14 against the Blue Jackets.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets