“The schools in my Top 8 are showing me love and staying contact,” Toia said. “Right now, USC is my No. 1, but we’ll see what happens down the road. I committed to USC when I was a freshman, so I was young. My cousin (Stanley Taufoou) had just committed there, and he was living with me. I grew up in LA, so it was home for me. I thought it was going to be my biggest offer.”

Since siding with USC almost two years ago, Toia has notched new offers from Cal, LSU, Oregon, UCLA and others. His most recent scholarship actually came from Michigan in February when defensive line coach Shaun Nua made a swing out West.

And the Wolverines are quickly establishing themselves as major players in his recruitment.