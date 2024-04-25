The NFL Draft begins Thursday night, and Michigan Football is a major storyline. With the chance to break the record for most players selected, players in nearly every round, and JJ McCarthy is a potential top 5 pick. DraftKings has almost as many prop bets for the Draft as you would see for the Super Bowl. Here are some of the betting lines for Michigan prospects.

QB JJ MCCARTHY

SELECTED BY TEAM

VIKINGS +150

PATRIOTS +180

GIANTS +300

BRONCOS +330 TOP 5 PICK -200 #2 PICK +1100

#3 PICK +190

#4 PICK +380

#5 PICK +330

#6 PICK +500 Caleb Williams is as close to a lock as we have seen regarding the #1 pick. He will be a Chicago Bear. The line has moved heavily this morning for the #2 pick, with Jayden Daniels now -1000 to be selected by Washington. Then we enter JJ McCarthy territory. His best odds are for the third pick to the Patriots or with either the Vikings, Giants, or Broncos trading up. Interestingly, Drake Maye at -190 is the favorite to go #3. The Cardinals have the 4th selection, while the Chargers have the 5th, so those are also trade landing spots. The Giants have the 6th choice.



RB BLAKE CORUM

SELECTED BY TEAM

CHARGERS +190

GIANTS +330

COWBOYS +750

VIKINGS +850 1ST RB SELECTED +400 Blake Corum has the third-best odds to be the first RB chosen behind Jonathon Brooks (-130) and Trey Benson (+225). A reunion with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles is the favored team selection. Followed by NFC East Giants and Cowboys and then the Vikings. It's interesting to see two of McCarthy's top favored destinations as well.



LB JUNIOR COLSON

1ST LB SELECTED +100

2ND LB SELECTED +140

3RD LB SELECTED +500 Junior Colson is currently even money to be the first LB chosen in the NFL Draft. No team is currently favored to choose a LB with their first pick. The closest is the Cowboys at +450, their second-highest position odds.

TO BE FIRST ROUND PICKS