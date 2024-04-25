Vegas betting lines on Michigan NFL Draft prospects
The NFL Draft begins Thursday night, and Michigan Football is a major storyline. With the chance to break the record for most players selected, players in nearly every round, and JJ McCarthy is a potential top 5 pick.
DraftKings has almost as many prop bets for the Draft as you would see for the Super Bowl. Here are some of the betting lines for Michigan prospects.
QB JJ MCCARTHY
SELECTED BY TEAM
VIKINGS +150
PATRIOTS +180
GIANTS +300
BRONCOS +330
TOP 5 PICK -200
#2 PICK +1100
#3 PICK +190
#4 PICK +380
#5 PICK +330
#6 PICK +500
Caleb Williams is as close to a lock as we have seen regarding the #1 pick. He will be a Chicago Bear. The line has moved heavily this morning for the #2 pick, with Jayden Daniels now -1000 to be selected by Washington.
Then we enter JJ McCarthy territory. His best odds are for the third pick to the Patriots or with either the Vikings, Giants, or Broncos trading up. Interestingly, Drake Maye at -190 is the favorite to go #3.
The Cardinals have the 4th selection, while the Chargers have the 5th, so those are also trade landing spots. The Giants have the 6th choice.
RB BLAKE CORUM
SELECTED BY TEAM
CHARGERS +190
GIANTS +330
COWBOYS +750
VIKINGS +850
1ST RB SELECTED +400
Blake Corum has the third-best odds to be the first RB chosen behind Jonathon Brooks (-130) and Trey Benson (+225). A reunion with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles is the favored team selection. Followed by NFC East Giants and Cowboys and then the Vikings. It's interesting to see two of McCarthy's top favored destinations as well.
LB JUNIOR COLSON
1ST LB SELECTED +100
2ND LB SELECTED +140
3RD LB SELECTED +500
Junior Colson is currently even money to be the first LB chosen in the NFL Draft. No team is currently favored to choose a LB with their first pick. The closest is the Cowboys at +450, their second-highest position odds.
TO BE FIRST ROUND PICKS
JUNIOR COLSON +370
MIKE SAINRISTIL +650
KRIS JENKINS +850
ROMAN WILSON +1500
BLAKE CORUM +2500
McCarthy will obviously be a first round pick, but in terms of other Wolverines potentially getting into the first round, Colson has the best odds. Not surprising as the favorite to be the first LB chosen.
Mike Sainristil has the next-best odds at +650. Some mock drafts have shown the Detroit Lions taking the slot corner and the 49ers and Ravens.
Kris Jenkins has also been seen in the first round of some mock drafts. The Bills, 49ers, Chiefs, and Ravens are common landing spots in those mocks.
Roman Wilson is a long shot to sneak into the first round at +1500. The Kansas City Chiefs would be the most likely team to take the speedy receiver.
An RB is not expected to be selected in the first round, and with Corum favored to be the third RB chosen, +2500 odds are not surprising. No recent mocks feature Corum in the first round. The Chargers selecting him in the third round is the most common scenario.
---
