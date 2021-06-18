Victors Weekend: Breaking Down Every Offensive Recruit Visiting Michigan
Official visit season is upon us.
With the dead period in the review mirror, the Wolverines are bringing in a strong group of recruits for official visits this weekend as they look to add to their Top 20 class nationally.
With a new recruiting department in place, Michigan will have plenty of special activities planned as well as the normal campus and facility tours and personal meetings with the coaching staff.
Here is a full breakdown of offensive recruits slated to be in attendance.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news