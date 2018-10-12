Ticker
Video: Desmond Howard Discusses Returning To U-M, Shea Patterson, Much More

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Og3dxnaa07prsnjk5nbz
Desmond Howard won the Heisman trophy in 1991.
AP Images

Former Michigan Heisman trophy winner Desmond Howard met with the media this morning prior to tomorrow's College GameDay broadcast.

He talked about how special it is for him to return to Ann Arbor, Don Brown's defenses, and much more.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

Desmond Howard


