Video: Desmond Howard Discusses Returning To U-M, Shea Patterson, Much More
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Former Michigan Heisman trophy winner Desmond Howard met with the media this morning prior to tomorrow's College GameDay broadcast.
He talked about how special it is for him to return to Ann Arbor, Don Brown's defenses, and much more.
Desmond Howard
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook