 Video: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting OL Commit Raheem Anderson Leads Private Workout
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-12 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Video: Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson Leads Private Workout

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

The Wolverine was on hand at Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Raheem Anderson's private workout over the weekend, and put together a reel of footage.

Anderson led the workout with his Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech teammates, taking charge setting up drills, instructing linemates and more.

Watch the workout below.

