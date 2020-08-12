The Wolverine was on hand at Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Raheem Anderson's private workout over the weekend, and put together a reel of footage.

Anderson led the workout with his Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech teammates, taking charge setting up drills, instructing linemates and more.

Watch the workout below.

