Video: Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson Leads Private Workout
The Wolverine was on hand at Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Raheem Anderson's private workout over the weekend, and put together a reel of footage.
Anderson led the workout with his Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech teammates, taking charge setting up drills, instructing linemates and more.
Watch the workout below.
RELATED: Q&A With Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson
RELATED: Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Detroit Swing
