Q&A With Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and caught up with four-star Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson, who touched on his offseason, pledge to the Wolverines, recruiting others to Ann Arbor and more.
Watch the full video interview below.
