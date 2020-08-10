 Q&A With Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting OL Commit Raheem Anderson
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-10 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Q&A With Michigan OL Commit Raheem Anderson

Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals250 offensive lineman Raheem Anderson is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and caught up with four-star Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson, who touched on his offseason, pledge to the Wolverines, recruiting others to Ann Arbor and more.

Watch the full video interview below.

---

