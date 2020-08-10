*** Let’s go ahead and start off with the 2021 class. One of the biggest reasons I made this trip was to see Rivals100 lineman Rayshaun Benny. Rivals lists Benny as an offensive lineman, but the Wolverines are making him a top priority at defensive tackle. I wrote some insider nuggets on Benny after my stop at Oak Park (Mich.) High but wanted to go a little more in-depth on his recruitment. So where do things stand from an overall perspective?