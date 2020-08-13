“You get to a point and got to a point where the decision was made that we couldn’t move forward,” he told MGoBlue.com. “We learned a lot and will still continue to learn a lot. There are a lot of unanswered questions, a lot of uncertainty about those answers and where they’re going to go. We’re learning a lot from leagues playing now.

Many of Michigan’s student-athletes were demoralized by the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports, including members of the football team. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said Thursday he felt their pain, adding the conference had to do what it felt was right to protect the athletes and coaches.

“We have student athletes, not professional athletes. We have to remember that as we go through all of this. These are young people who rely on us to make decisions that ware in the best interest of their health and safety.”

It’s hard, he added, knowing how hard the athletes and coaches worked to make their seasons possible. The vast majority followed the protocols and guidelines to the letter in hopes they’d play.

“In thinking about it, in one way it brought an appreciation for all the work, but because of that it’s hard, frustrating to get to this point where the decision was made because they put everything into it,” he said. “We just had an all-out effort in creativity by coaches, strength staff, trainers, facility staff to work so hard.

“They’re just a few examples of how many people were working hard to make this happen. We’ll still have practices, still do it safely and still follow the protocols, but we just won’t be able to play this fall. Given the uncertainty at this time, we had to postpone the fall.”

He added there’s no message he can give to the people who believe there should be football this September, other than, ‘we have to deal with the fact that we’re not going to play this fall.

“I understand there are people who believe we should. But there’s so much uncertainty right now, so many questions about this virus and the impact on the health of the people in this world,” he said. “So it’s not just about athletics and playing games. It’s really about understanding if we play a game, how can we do it as safe as possible? That’s the first decision point we’re going to make.

“There’s a lot of creativity, a lot of things being done, but ultimately nobody can tell you exactly how, when somebody’s going to contract this virus. Nobody can tell you all of the short term or long-term effects of getting the virus.”

As for the conferences still playing, including the SEC, ACC and Big 12 ...

"I don’t blame them for their way of handling it,” he said. “I don’t hold any animosity for anybody who didn’t decide to not play in the fall. I think they have the right and should take that right to make the decisions they find best for them, their student athletes and their programs.”