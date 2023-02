LeBron James made NBA history this week as he is now the scoring king, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring list.

It's a record that has withstood for decades and could see James be the scoring leader for decades to come.

With people having their fair share of opinions on James, none might not have more respect for James has done for the game other than Michigan head coach Juwan Howard.

Howard was asked about his former teammate breaking the scoring record and Howard gave a thoughtful response in return.

For what Howard had to say, check out the embed below.