After competing in the 40-yard dash and pass-rushing drills on Thursday afternoon, Kris Jenkins hit the weights on Friday. Last year, former Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith put up 34 reps on the bench. Jenkins came up just short of that mark, but he still recorded a solid 29 reps of 225 pounds.

The official Michigan Football account on X posted the video.

Mike Sainristil, A.J. Barner and Josh Wallace will all hit the field for drills on Friday. Stay tuned at Maize and Blue Review for more NFL Scouting Combine updates.