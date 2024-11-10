Weekend Recap: Michigan Hockey sweeps Notre Dame

(Photo by Michigan Photography)

Michigan hockey continues its winning ways this weekend as the program welcomed No. 20 Notre Dame to town on Saturday and sent the Irish packing with a series sweep. The Wolverines have defeated the Irish in seven straight games. Here's a recap of how the weekend played out.

Game One

In a game that was mostly quiet from an offensive standpoint, the Wolverines were able to get an overtime win over the Irish on Friday courtesy of sophomore forward Evan Werner's unassisted goal just over two minutes into the extra period. Werner scored his fourth goal in three games to keep his torrid point streak intact. After a scoreless first period, the Irish would score 6:29 into the second period to open the scoring. Later in the period, Kienan Draper would bury a rebound to tie the game at 1-1. The Wolverines outshot the Irish 47-19 during the contest, with senior goaltender Logan Stein earning the victory.

Game Two

Offense was certainly not an issue for the Wolverines in Saturday's game, as the Wolverines got off to a fast start with freshman forward Michael Hage opening the scoring 41 seconds into the game. Werner, again, lit the lamp for the Wolverines in the first period to extend its lead to 2-0. After the Irish got a score back, graduate transfer Thomas Daskas would answer in the second period to extend the Wolverines' lead to 3-1. However, that two-goal lead was short-lived as the Irish would draw within one with 44 seconds left in the period. After a quiet third period, the Irish pulled its goalie with 1:30 left in the game and was unable to take advantage of the extra man, as Phillipe Lapointe scored an empty-net goal to secure the win for the Wolverines. Freshman goalie Cameron Korpi earned his third win of the season for U-M.

Up Next