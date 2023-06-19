With the NBA Draft right around the corner, most outlets are now starting to get a better feel of who is projected where in the first round of the draft. With very few updated mock drafts left to be made, there appears to be momentum for both Michigan's Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard to hear their names selected in the upcoming draft.

According to Yahoo's latest mock draft, both Bufkin and Howard are considered first-round prospects.

Here is where Yahoo lists both players: