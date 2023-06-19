Where Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard are projected in Yahoo's NBA Mock Draft
With the NBA Draft right around the corner, most outlets are now starting to get a better feel of who is projected where in the first round of the draft. With very few updated mock drafts left to be made, there appears to be momentum for both Michigan's Kobe Bufkin and Jett Howard to hear their names selected in the upcoming draft.
According to Yahoo's latest mock draft, both Bufkin and Howard are considered first-round prospects.
Here is where Yahoo lists both players:
Kobe Bufkin
No. 12 overall to Oklahoma City Thunder
Bufkin is one of the hottest names heading into the draft and has shot up draft boards after strong team workouts. Bufkin spent time in the gym during the pre-draft process with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and looked comfortable matching up with the All-NBA first-team guard from this past season. The Thunder added a ton of length and wings who are playmakers in the last draft and could be looking to add another guard to lead the secondary unit after Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.
Jett Howard
No. 22 overall to Brooklyn Nets
Howard is one of the best 3-point shooters in this draft class and brings size and solid passing on the wing. The youngest son of Juwan Howard averaged 17.9 points per 40 minutes and is an excellent spot-up shooter from anywhere on the court. Howard has won at every level and knows how to play alongside other elite players, being a complementary weapon at IMG Academy alongside Jarace Walker and Keyonte George.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram