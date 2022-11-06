News More News
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 10

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?

Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.

Offense

Scoring offense:

Last Week: T-8th (41.0)

This Week: 5th (42.2)

Rushing yards per game:

Last Week: 5th (246.0)

This Week: 4th (250.0)

Passing yards per game:

Last Week: T-86th (223.8)

This Week: 93rd (215.7)

Total Offense:

Last Week: 22nd (469.8)

This Week: 21 (465.7)

Total first downs:

Last Week: T-21st (201)

This Week: T-19th (223)

Turnovers lost:

Last Week: T-3rd (5)

This Week: 2nd (5)

Third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 11th (50.5%)

This Week: 15th (49.1%)

Red zone offense:

Last Week: 12th (93.2%)

This Week: T-6th (94.1%)

Tackles for loss allowed:

Last Week: T-32nd (4.50)

This Week: T-28th (4.44)

Sacks allowed:

Last Week: T-21st (1.12)

This Week: T-20th (1.11)

Defense

Scoring defense:

Last Week: 3rd (11.50)

This Week: 3rd (12.11)

Total defense:

Last Week: 3rd (250.2)

This Week: 2nd (242.4)

Rushing defense:

Last Week: 3rd (79.8)

This Week: 1st (72.4)

Passing yards allowed:

Last Week: 8th (170.5)

This Week: 9th (170.0)

Total first downs allowed:

Last Week: 7th (114)

This Week: T-2nd (119)

Turnovers gained:

Last Week: T-108th (8)

This Week: T-88th (11)

Team sacks:

Last Week: T-8th (3.25)

This Week: T-10th (3.22)

Team tackles for loss:

Last Week: T-45th (6.2)

This Week: T-41st (6.3)

Opponent third down conversion percentage:

Last Week: 12th (29.9%)

This Week: 10th (29.4%)

