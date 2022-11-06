PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-06 17:05:13 -0600') }}
football
Edit
Where Michigan ranks in every major statistical category after Week 10
Josh Henschke
•
Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
Each week, Maize & Blue Review will break down where the Wolverines stand in each major statistical category. Where do the Wolverines stack up with the rest of the country?
Here's a look at the stats via NCAA.com.
Offense
Scoring offense:
Last Week: T-8th (41.0)
This Week: 5th (42.2)
Rushing yards per game:
Last Week: 5th (246.0)
This Week: 4th (250.0)
Passing yards per game:
Last Week: T-86th (223.8)
This Week: 93rd (215.7)
Total Offense:
Last Week: 22nd (469.8)
This Week: 21 (465.7)
Total first downs:
Last Week: T-21st (201)
This Week: T-19th (223)
Turnovers lost:
Last Week: T-3rd (5)
This Week: 2nd (5)
Third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 11th (50.5%)
This Week: 15th (49.1%)
Red zone offense:
Last Week: 12th (93.2%)
This Week: T-6th (94.1%)
Tackles for loss allowed:
Last Week: T-32nd (4.50)
This Week: T-28th (4.44)
Sacks allowed:
Last Week: T-21st (1.12)
This Week: T-20th (1.11)
Defense
Scoring defense:
Last Week: 3rd (11.50)
This Week: 3rd (12.11)
Total defense:
Last Week: 3rd (250.2)
This Week: 2nd (242.4)
Rushing defense:
Last Week: 3rd (79.8)
This Week: 1st (72.4)
Passing yards allowed:
Last Week: 8th (170.5)
This Week: 9th (170.0)
Total first downs allowed:
Last Week: 7th (114)
This Week: T-2nd (119)
Turnovers gained:
Last Week: T-108th (8)
This Week: T-88th (11)
Team sacks:
Last Week: T-8th (3.25)
This Week: T-10th (3.22)
Team tackles for loss:
Last Week: T-45th (6.2)
This Week: T-41st (6.3)
Opponent third down conversion percentage:
Last Week: 12th (29.9%)
This Week: 10th (29.4%)