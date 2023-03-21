Where Michigan's 2024 recruiting class stands with Jordan Marshall's pledge
Michigan struck gold in the Buckeye State in the 2024 class as Rivals100 running back Jordan Marshall made a surprise commitment to the Wolverine program on Tuesday.
His commitment comes on the heels of a weekend visit to Ann Arbor that, obviously, went very well.
U-M's strong start to the 2024 cycle continues with the program pushing for a top-five class that could rise even higher if the recruiting momentum continues.
With the addition of Marshall, the Wolverines currently have the No. 5 overall class in the Rivals team rankings after leapfrogging Clemson in the fifth spot.
The 2024 class now has 8 commitments with Marshall's addition, which includes Jacob Oden, Ted Hammond, Luke Hamilton, Hogan Hansen, Manuel Biegel, Mason Curtis and Zach Ludwig.
