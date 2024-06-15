Where Michigan's 2025 class ranks on Rivals Team Rankings
Michigan's 2025 class is now starting to see some significant momentum as the Wolverines have secured its second commitment in recent days.
Days after 2025 DL Jaylen Williams announced his commitment to the Wolverines, three-star safety Kainoa Winston announced on Friday that he too will join the Wolverines over Penn State, who he officially visited last weekend.
The Wolverines' class ranking has also seen a significant jump as well, now sitting in the No. 32 spot after being in the 50s weeks ago.
Winston is the seventh commitment in the class.
Here's a look at what the current class looks like as of this writing.
---
