Michigan's 2024 recruiting class continues to roll on as the significant momentum the program is enjoying on the trail has extended into the month of June with no end in sight.

With Rivals250 wide receiver I'Marion Stewart announcing his pledge for the Wolverines on Friday, he is currently the 20th commitment in the class which is good enough to see the program leapfrog Notre Dame once again for the No. 2 overall class in the country.

