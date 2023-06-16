News More News
Where Michigan sits in the 2024 team rankings after Stewart's addition

Josh Henschke
Michigan's 2024 recruiting class continues to roll on as the significant momentum the program is enjoying on the trail has extended into the month of June with no end in sight.

With Rivals250 wide receiver I'Marion Stewart announcing his pledge for the Wolverines on Friday, he is currently the 20th commitment in the class which is good enough to see the program leapfrog Notre Dame once again for the No. 2 overall class in the country.

U-M currently has a gap between the No. 1 overall team, Georgia, who has two five-stars currently committed to the program compared to U-M's one.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, the next closest program to the Wolverines is Ohio State, who currently sits No. 5 overall.

The top 10 classes in the 2024 class as of this writing are as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Notre Dame

4. LSU

5. Ohio State

6. Oregon

7. Penn State

8. Pitt

9. Clemson

10. Stanford

